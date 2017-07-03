Georg Christoph BachBorn 6 July 1642. Died 27 April 1697
Georg Christoph Bach Biography (Wikipedia)
Georg Christoph Bach (6 September 1642 – 27 April 1697) was a German composer. He was the son of Christoph Bach and the elder brother of Johann Sebastian Bach's father Johann Ambrosius Bach.
Siehe, wie fein und lieblich ist es - vocal concerto
