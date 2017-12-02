Egbert Van AlstyneBorn 4 March 1878. Died 9 July 1951
Egbert Van Alstyne
1878-03-04
Egbert Van Alstyne Biography
Egbert Anson Van Alstyne (March 4, 1878 – July 9, 1951) was an American songwriter and pianist. Van Alstyne was the composer of a number of popular and ragtime tunes of the early 20th century.
Hu Lu Ha La Cakewalk
Egbert Van Alstyne
Hu Lu Ha La Cakewalk
Hu Lu Ha La Cakewalk
