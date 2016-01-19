Izler SolomonBorn 11 January 1910. Died 6 December 1987
Izler Solomon
1910-01-11
Izler Solomon Biography (Wikipedia)
Izler Solomon (January 11, 1910 - December 6, 1987) was an American orchestra conductor, active mostly in the Midwest.
Izler Solomon Tracks
Violin Concerto No 8 in A minor, Op 47, 'In modo di scena cantante'
Louis Spohr
