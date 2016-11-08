Aleksandr Sergeyevich Zatsepin (Russian: Алекса́ндр Серге́евич Заце́пин; born 10 March 1926 in Novosibirsk, USSR) is a Soviet and Russian composer, known for his soundtracks to many popular movies, notably comedies directed by Leonid Gaidai. In 1982 Zatsepin went to live in France and returned four years later to the Soviet Union; since then he has continued to (using his own words) "work in Moscow, rest in Paris".