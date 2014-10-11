Walfredo Reyes Jr. (born December 18, 1955), is a Cuban American expert in drum set and auxiliary percussion, a music educator, and a clinician. He has performed with many jazz, Latin, World music, World fusion, Afro-Cuban, and rock bands as a touring, session recording, and full-time player. Reyes is known for his fusion of many of the world's percussion techniques, including the ability to play a drum set with his hands in addition to the traditional use of drumsticks, whereby it is said that he can "sound like a drummer and a percussionist at the same time". He is well known for having been a long-term member of Santana, and a member of Chicago as the percussionist from 2012—2018 and the drummer since 2018. He also currently performs in ex Nazareth guitarist Manny Charlton's solo band.