AmilBorn 19 September 1978
Amil
1978-09-19
Amil Biography (Wikipedia)
Amil Kahala Whitehead (born September 19, 1973) is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. She was prominent in the late 1990s as a Jay-Z protégé, most notably on the single "Can I Get A..." from the Rush Hour soundtrack.
Amil Tracks
Can I Get A... (feat. Ja Rule & Amil)
JAY-Z
Can I Get A... (feat. Ja Rule & Amil)
Can I Get A... (feat. Ja Rule & Amil)
Can i Get a (Moombahton Remix)
JAY-Z
Can i Get a (Moombahton Remix)
Can i Get a (Moombahton Remix)
Hey Papi (feat. Mephis Bleek & Amil)
JAY-Z
Hey Papi (feat. Mephis Bleek & Amil)
Hey Papi (feat. Mephis Bleek & Amil)
Featured Artist
You, Me, Him & Her (feat. Beanie Sigel, Amil & Memphis Bleek)
JAY-Z
You, Me, Him & Her (feat. Beanie Sigel, Amil & Memphis Bleek)
You, Me, Him & Her (feat. Beanie Sigel, Amil & Memphis Bleek)
4 Da Fam
Amil
4 Da Fam
4 Da Fam
