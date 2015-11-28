Alberto IglesiasBorn 1955
Alberto Iglesias Fernández-Berridi (born San Sebastián, 21 October 1955) is a Spanish composer. He has written the music for several Spanish films, mostly from Pedro Almodóvar and Julio Medem. He has been nominated three times for an Academy Award for his work in the films The Constant Gardener (2005), The Kite Runner (2007) and again for Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011). His other film credits include soundtracks for Steven Soderbergh's Che. and Hossein Amini's The Two Faces of January (2014).
TINKER TAILOR SOLDIER SPY (2011): Anything Else?
Alberto Iglesias
Orchestra
Last played on
George Smiley (Tinker Taylor Soldier Spy)
Alberto Iglesias
Orchestra
Last played on
EXODUS - GODS AND KINGS (2014): Exodus
Alberto Iglesias
Orchestra
Last played on
LA DISCUSION VIAJA DE NOCHE
Alberto Iglesias
Last played on
Fly A Kite
Alberto Iglesias
Last played on
The Kite Runner
Alberto Iglesias
Last played on
Las Vecinas
Alberto Iglesias
Last played on
Roadblock 1
Alberto Iglesias
Last played on
Christmas, 1970
Alberto Iglesias
Last played on
Accordian Theme from Dancer Upstairs
Alberto Iglesias
