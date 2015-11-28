Alberto Iglesias Fernández-Berridi (born San Sebastián, 21 October 1955) is a Spanish composer. He has written the music for several Spanish films, mostly from Pedro Almodóvar and Julio Medem. He has been nominated three times for an Academy Award for his work in the films The Constant Gardener (2005), The Kite Runner (2007) and again for Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011). His other film credits include soundtracks for Steven Soderbergh's Che. and Hossein Amini's The Two Faces of January (2014).