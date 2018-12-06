Peggy MarchBorn 8 March 1948
Peggy March
Peggy March Biography (Wikipedia)
Peggy March (born Margaret Annemarie Battavio, March 8, 1948 in Lansdale, Pennsylvania) is an American pop singer. In the United States, she is primarily known for her 1963 million-selling song "I Will Follow Him". Although she is sometimes remembered as a one-hit wonder, she continued to have success in Europe well into the 1970s.
Peggy March Tracks
I Will Follow Him
Peggy March
I Will Follow Him
I Will Follow Him
Last played on
If You Loved Me
Peggy March
If You Loved Me
If You Loved Me
Last played on
If You Loved Me (Soul Coaxing)
Peggy March
If You Loved Me (Soul Coaxing)
Hello Heartache Goodbye Love
Peggy March
Hello Heartache Goodbye Love
Hello Heartache Goodbye Love
Last played on
I Will Follow Him (Chariot)
Peggy March
I Will Follow Him (Chariot)
Losin' My Touch
Peggy March
Losin' My Touch
Losin' My Touch
Last played on
