Breach was a Swedish post-hardcore band, which originally formed in 1993 in Luleå, Sweden. The band, which included a large line-up near the end of their lifetime as a group, is noted for combining various elements of hardcore with metal music. They issued 5 full-lengths through Burning Heart Records and a slew of EPs through a variety of labels before officially breaking up in 2002. Since their split, the group has performed one reunion show in 2007.