Anna Phoebe
Born 18 February 1981
Anna Phoebe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0255xcp.jpg
1981-02-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1dd8ad82-84f7-4e24-98b7-8d9db2a0f76d
Anna Phoebe Biography (Wikipedia)
Anna Phoebe (born Anna Phoebe McElligott, 18 February 1981), is a London-based violinist, who is known for her proficiency in many musical genres, including rock, folk, jazz, Celtic, and Middle Eastern music.
Anna Phoebe Tracks
Waves
Ava, Anna Phoebe & Aisling Brouwer
Waves
Waves
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Solan Goose for 8 pianos, 1 violin & 1 glockenspiel
Erland Cooper
Solan Goose for 8 pianos, 1 violin & 1 glockenspiel
Solan Goose for 8 pianos, 1 violin & 1 glockenspiel
Last played on
Nines
Anna Phoebe
Nines
Nines
Last played on
Mostar
Anna Phoebe
Mostar
Mostar
Last played on
A Moment’s Deception
Anna Phoebe
A Moment’s Deception
A Moment’s Deception
Last played on
Lume Lume (World, World)
Maria Tănase
Lume Lume (World, World)
Lume Lume (World, World)
Last played on
