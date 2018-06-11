Anna KingBorn 9 December 1937. Died 21 October 2002
Anna King
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1937-12-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1dd87da4-e2c8-4613-b077-d424ba974478
Anna King Biography (Wikipedia)
Anna King (December 9, 1937 – October 21, 2002) was an American soul and gospel singer who performed with both James Brown and Duke Ellington.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anna King Tracks
Sort by
Don't Stop The Wedding
Anna King
Don't Stop The Wedding
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Stop The Wedding
Last played on
Mama's Got a Bag of Her Own
Anna King
Mama's Got a Bag of Her Own
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Want To Cry
Anna King
I Don't Want To Cry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Want To Cry
Last played on
If Somebody Told You
Anna King
If Somebody Told You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If Somebody Told You
Last played on
Baby Baby Baby
Anna King
Baby Baby Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Baby Baby
Last played on
Make Up Your Mind
Anna King
Make Up Your Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make Up Your Mind
Last played on
Anna King Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist