https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p034f2rf.jpg
2014
Liss Biography (Wikipedia)
Liss are a Danish band from Aarhus, Denmark. The group released its debut EP, 'Try' in November 2015. The EP received critical acclaim from music publications such as Clash,Noisey and The Fader.
In December 2016, they were selected as part of DIY Magazine's 'Class of 2017'.
Sorry
Sorry
Try
Try
Miles Apart
Miles Apart
Sorry (Radio 1 Session, 20 Apr 2016)
Sorry (Radio 1 Session, 20 Apr 2016)
Good Enough (Radio 1 Session, 20 Apr 2016)
