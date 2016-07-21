Marta Almajano (Zaragoza) is a Spanish soprano. She was part of Al Ayre Español from its foundation in 1987 until 2004, and often in connection with this group, been part of the revival of baroque zarzuelas such as “Tetis y Peleo” by Juán de Roldan, “Acis y Galatea” of Antonio de Literes, and “Viento es la dicha de Amor” by José de Nebra. She teaches singing at the Escuela Superior de Música de Cataluña, in Barcelona.