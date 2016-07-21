Marta Almajano
Marta Almajano Biography (Wikipedia)
Marta Almajano (Zaragoza) is a Spanish soprano. She was part of Al Ayre Español from its foundation in 1987 until 2004, and often in connection with this group, been part of the revival of baroque zarzuelas such as “Tetis y Peleo” by Juán de Roldan, “Acis y Galatea” of Antonio de Literes, and “Viento es la dicha de Amor” by José de Nebra. She teaches singing at the Escuela Superior de Música de Cataluña, in Barcelona.
Marta Almajano Tracks
Cantada al Santisimo Sacramento, 'Afectos amantes'
José de Torres y Martínez Bravo
Cantada al Santisimo Sacramento, 'Afectos amantes'
Cantada al Santisimo Sacramento, 'Afectos amantes'
Oye, eschucha, aguarda (El imposible mayor en amor le vence amor)
Sebastián Durón Picazo
Oye, eschucha, aguarda (El imposible mayor en amor le vence amor)
Oye, eschucha, aguarda (El imposible mayor en amor le vence amor)
Humano ardor
Cristóbal Galán
Humano ardor
Humano ardor
Ensemble
Stabat Mater (cujus Animam)
Agostino Steffani
Stabat Mater (cujus Animam)
Stabat Mater (cujus Animam)
