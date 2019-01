Alexander Hawkins (born 3 May 1981) is a British jazz pianist and composer. He leads three main groups: the Alexander Hawkins Ensemble; the Convergence Quartet (with Taylor Ho Bynum, Harris Eisenstadt and Dominic Lash); and the Hammond organ-based Decoy (with John Edwards and Steve Noble).

