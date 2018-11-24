Alexander HawkinsBritish jazz pianist and organist. Born 3 May 1981
Alexander Hawkins
1981-05-03
Alexander Hawkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Hawkins (born 3 May 1981) is a British jazz pianist and composer. He leads three main groups: the Alexander Hawkins Ensemble; the Convergence Quartet (with Taylor Ho Bynum, Harris Eisenstadt and Dominic Lash); and the Hammond organ-based Decoy (with John Edwards and Steve Noble).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alexander Hawkins Tracks
Afrisong
Muhal Richard Abrams
Afrisong
Afrisong
Peace On You
Muhal Richard Abrams
Peace On You
Peace On You
It Should Be a Song
Alexander Hawkins
It Should Be a Song
It Should Be a Song
69J
Anthony Braxton
69J
69J
Nidaros Jazz Mass: Kyrie
Bob Chilcott
Nidaros Jazz Mass: Kyrie
Nidaros Jazz Mass: Kyrie
Last played on
Seek
Alexander Hawkins
Seek
Seek
Know
Alexander Hawkins
Know
Know
Where
Alexander Hawkins
Where
Where
For The People
Alexander Hawkins
For The People
For The People
Forge(t)
Alexander Hawkins
Forge(t)
Forge(t)
Last played on
Take the "A" Train
Duke Ellington
Take the "A" Train
Take the "A" Train
Last played on
One Tree Found
Alexander Hawkins
One Tree Found
One Tree Found
Last played on
Early, M.A
Alexander Hawkins
Early, M.A
Early, M.A
Last played on
Two Dormant One Active
Alexander Hawkins
Two Dormant One Active
Two Dormant One Active
Last played on
Take The A Train
Billy Strayhorn
Take The A Train
Take The A Train
Last played on
Untitled Improvisation
Alex Hawkins & Kris Davis
Untitled Improvisation
Untitled Improvisation
Performer
Last played on
Listen Glow
Alexander Hawkins
Listen Glow
Listen Glow
Last played on
Take the A Train
Alexander Hawkins
Take the A Train
Take the A Train
Last played on
One Tree Found (3rd movement)
Alexander Hawkins
One Tree Found (3rd movement)
One Tree Found (3rd movement)
Last played on
