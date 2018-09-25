Scala & Kolacny Brothers is a Belgian girls' choir conducted by Stijn Kolacny, and arranged and accompanied by Steven Kolacny on the piano. They have made five studio albums (in multiple languages) starting with On The Rocks in 2002. Most of their songs are specially arranged renditions of songs by well-known musicians and bands such as Oasis, Björk, Radiohead, U2, Nirvana, Depeche Mode, Muse, Rammstein, etc. although they have also been very successful with their own compositions.