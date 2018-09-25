Scala & Kolacny BrothersFormed 1996
Scala & Kolacny Brothers
1996
Scala & Kolacny Brothers Biography
Scala & Kolacny Brothers is a Belgian girls' choir conducted by Stijn Kolacny, and arranged and accompanied by Steven Kolacny on the piano. They have made five studio albums (in multiple languages) starting with On The Rocks in 2002. Most of their songs are specially arranged renditions of songs by well-known musicians and bands such as Oasis, Björk, Radiohead, U2, Nirvana, Depeche Mode, Muse, Rammstein, etc. although they have also been very successful with their own compositions.
Scala & Kolacny Brothers Tracks
Nothing Else Matters
Nothing Else Matters
With Or Without You
With Or Without You
River
River
Heroes
Heroes
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights
Creep
Creep
Yellow
Yellow
Salisbury Hill
Salisbury Hill
Das Modell
Das Modell
2000 Miles
2000 Miles
Heartbeats
Heartbeats
Creep (choral version)
Creep (choral version)
My December
My December
Christmastime
Christmastime
Heartbeats (Choir Version)
When Doves Cry
When Doves Cry
Last Christmas
Last Christmas
Our Last Fight
Our Last Fight
EVERY BREATH YOU TAKE- performed on The Voice UK
EVERY BREATH YOU TAKE- performed on The Voice UK
Creep (clean edit)
Creep (clean edit)
Use Somebody
Use Somebody
Everlong
Everlong
I Feel You
I Feel You
Creep - 6 Music Session 06/06/2011
Creep - 6 Music Session 06/06/2011
