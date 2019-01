Linley Hamilton is a musician, educator and broadcaster from Northern Ireland. He currently presents Jazz World with Linley Hamilton on BBC Radio Ulster and leads his own jazz quartet playing trumpet and flugelhorn. Hamilton's associations as a session musician include Van Morrison, Jacqui Dankworth and Paul Brady.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia