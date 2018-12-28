Linley HamiltonBorn 17 March 1965
Linley Hamilton
1965-03-17
Linley Hamilton Biography (Wikipedia)
Linley Hamilton is a musician, educator and broadcaster from Northern Ireland. He currently presents Jazz World with Linley Hamilton on BBC Radio Ulster and leads his own jazz quartet playing trumpet and flugelhorn. Hamilton's associations as a session musician include Van Morrison, Jacqui Dankworth and Paul Brady.
Linley Hamilton Performances & Interviews
Linley Hamilton Tracks
Brigitte
Linley Hamilton
Brigitte
Brigitte
Last played on
Carmel
Linley Hamilton
Carmel
Carmel
Last played on
What Are You Doing The Rest Of Your Life?
Linley Hamilton
Linley Hamilton
What Are You Doing The Rest Of Your Life?
What Are You Doing The Rest Of Your Life?
Last played on
Here's To Life
Linley Hamilton
Here's To Life
Here's To Life
Last played on
Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight
Linley Hamilton
Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight
Louisiana Sunday Afternoon
Linley Hamilton
Louisiana Sunday Afternoon
Louisiana Sunday Afternoon
Last played on
After The Love Has Gone
Linley Hamilton
After The Love Has Gone
After The Love Has Gone
Last played on
Con Alma
Linley Hamilton
Con Alma
Con Alma
Last played on
Air on the G String
Linley Hamilton
Air on the G String
Air on the G String
Performer
Blues for Bulgaria
Linley Hamilton
Blues for Bulgaria
Blues for Bulgaria
Performer
And I Love Her
Linley Hamilton
And I Love Her
And I Love Her
Performer
Bastille Day
Linley Hamilton
Bastille Day
Bastille Day
Performer
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Linley Hamilton
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Performer
At Last
Dana Masters
At Last
At Last
Music Arranger
Joan-Capetown Flower
Linley Hamilton
Joan-Capetown Flower
Joan-Capetown Flower
Music Arranger
Anthem
Linley Hamilton
Anthem
Anthem
Performer
Composer
My Hearts Desire
Dana Masters
My Hearts Desire
My Hearts Desire
Composer
Music Arranger
The Masterplan
Linley Hamilton
The Masterplan
The Masterplan
Composer
Music Arranger
It Dont Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
Dana Masters
It Dont Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
It Dont Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
Music Arranger
Origin
Linley Hamilton
Origin
Origin
Performer
Composer
Have a Good Time
Linley Hamilton
Have a Good Time
Have a Good Time
Music Arranger
Without a Song
Linley Hamilton
Without a Song
Without a Song
Music Arranger
Joan Capetown Flower
Linley Hamilton
Joan Capetown Flower
Joan Capetown Flower
Last played on
Dinner At Eight
Linley Hamilton
Dinner At Eight
Dinner At Eight
Last played on
This Can't Be Love
Linley Hamilton
This Can't Be Love
This Can't Be Love
Performer
Last played on
I Didn't Know What Time It was
Linley Hamilton
I Didn't Know What Time It was
Dinner at 8
Linley Hamilton
Dinner at 8
Dinner at 8
Last played on
Anthem
Linley Hamilton
Anthem
Anthem
Last played on
Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow
Linley Hamilton
Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow
Rosewood
Linley Hamilton
Rosewood
Rosewood
Last played on
Have A Good Time
Linley Hamilton
Have A Good Time
Have A Good Time
Last played on
Linley Hamilton Links
