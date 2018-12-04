David Gilmour Biography (Wikipedia)
David Jon Gilmour, CBE (born 6 March 1946) is an English guitarist, singer and songwriter who was a member of the progressive rock band Pink Floyd. He joined the group as guitarist and co-lead vocalist in 1968 shortly before the departure of founding member Syd Barrett. Pink Floyd subsequently achieved international success with the concept albums The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, and The Wall. By the early 1980s, they had become one of the best-selling and most acclaimed acts in music history; by 2012, the band had sold over 250 million records worldwide, including 75 million units sold in the United States. Following the departure of Roger Waters in 1985, Gilmour assumed leadership of Pink Floyd; they released three more studio albums before disbanding in 2014.
Gilmour has produced a variety of artists, such as the Dream Academy, and has released four solo studio albums: David Gilmour, About Face, On an Island, and Rattle That Lock. He is also credited for bringing songwriter Kate Bush to public attention. As a member of Pink Floyd, he was inducted into the US Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996, and the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2005. In 2003, Gilmour was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE). He was awarded with the Outstanding Contribution title at the 2008 Q Awards. In 2011, Rolling Stone magazine ranked him number 14 in their list of the greatest guitarists of all time. He was voted number 36 in the greatest voices in rock by Planet Rock listeners in 2009.
- [LISTEN] The full David Gilmour chat with BBC 6Music's Matt Everitthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0416x3t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0416x3t.jpg2016-07-13T05:43:00.000ZDavid discuss his gig in the ancient city of Pompeii and his thoughts on 'Brexit'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0419mpn
[LISTEN] The full David Gilmour chat with BBC 6Music's Matt Everitt
- [LISTEN] David Gilmour chats with 6Music's Matt Everitt about his Pompeii gighttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0416x3t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0416x3t.jpg2016-07-12T07:39:00.000ZDavid Gilmour chats with 6Music's Matt Everitt about his Pompeii gighttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0416x42
[LISTEN] David Gilmour chats with 6Music's Matt Everitt about his Pompeii gig
- David Gilmour Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p039w87j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p039w87j.jpg2016-01-05T11:43:00.000ZBilly Sloan interviews David Gilmour of Pink Floyd.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03dmr8x
David Gilmour Interview
- David Gilmour in conversation with Lauren Lavernehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p033drt0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p033drt0.jpg2015-09-25T16:00:00.000ZDavid Gilmour of Pink Floyd fame speaks to 6 Music's Lauren Laverne about his latest solo album, Rattle That Lock.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p033jdcj
David Gilmour in conversation with Lauren Laverne
