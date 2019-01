Marcus Edward Printup (born January 24, 1967, Conyers, Georgia) is an American jazz trumpeter who attended the University of North Florida Jazz Studies program and went on to work with Betty Carter, Wynton Marsalis, The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, and Tim Hagans. He later became a member of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra under the leadership of Wynton Marsalis.

