CloudsAustralian indie rock band. Formed 1989
Clouds
1989
Clouds Biography (Wikipedia)
The Clouds (also called just Clouds) are an indie rock band from Sydney, Australia formed in December 1989. The core of the group consisted of frontwomen Jodi Phillis (guitar and vocals) and Patricia "Trish" Young (bass and vocals). The line-up of The Clouds has changed several times with different drummers and lead guitarists. The Clouds' music is distinguished by rapid and unusual chord changes, creative bass guitar, and Phillis and Young's vocal harmonies. They released 4 albums and numerous EP's and singles before breaking up in 1997. They reformed in 2011.
Clouds Tracks
Teenage Boy
Clouds
Teenage Boy
Teenage Boy
You Go To My Head
Clouds
You Go To My Head
You Go To My Head
Maulful Sir
Clouds
Maulful Sir
Maulful Sir
Numbers
Clouds
Numbers
Numbers
Sucker
Clouds
Sucker
Sucker
Mauful Sir (Kissy Klub Version)
Clouds
Mauful Sir (Kissy Klub Version)
Mauful Sir (Kissy Klub Version)
Liquid
Clouds
Liquid
Liquid
Strip Strike
Clouds
Strip Strike
Lot Of Calls From No One
Clouds
Lot Of Calls From No One
Lot Of Calls From No One
King Of The Rocket Men BBC Session 29/09/1991
Clouds
King Of The Rocket Men BBC Session 29/09/1991
