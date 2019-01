Julien Chauvin (born in 1979) is a French violinist and music director, specialized in the interpretation on period instruments and gut strings, co-founder of the orchestra the Cercle de l'Harmonie [fr] (2004-2014), as well as the Cambini-Paris Quartet [fr] (2007), and founder of the Concert de la Loge Olympique (2015).

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia