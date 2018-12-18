Blue Lab BeatsFormed 2016
Blue Lab Beats
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05362lt.jpg
2016
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1dc143d2-9eed-42a0-bcaf-903494079d78
Blue Lab Beats Tracks
Sort by
Say Yes (NameBrandSound Remix)
Blue Lab Beats
Say Yes (NameBrandSound Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05362rl.jpglink
Say Yes (NameBrandSound Remix)
Last played on
Blue Skies
Blue Lab Beats
Blue Skies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05362rl.jpglink
Blue Skies
Run Away
Blue Lab Beats
Run Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05362rl.jpglink
Run Away
Dome
Blue Lab Beats
Dome
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05362rl.jpglink
Dome
Pineapple
Blue Lab Beats
Pineapple
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05362rl.jpglink
Pineapple
New Mash Up
Blue Lab Beats
New Mash Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05362rl.jpglink
New Mash Up
Movement
Blue Lab Beats
Movement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05362rl.jpglink
Movement
Intro
Blue Lab Beats
Intro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05362rl.jpglink
Intro
Pineapple
Blue Lab Beats
Pineapple
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05362rl.jpglink
Pineapple
Last played on
Say Yes (feat. Ruby Francis & Ashley Henry)
Blue Lab Beats
Say Yes (feat. Ruby Francis & Ashley Henry)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05362rl.jpglink
Say Yes (feat. Ruby Francis & Ashley Henry)
Last played on
Say Yes (Namebrandsound Remix) (feat. Ruby Francis & Ashley Henry)
Blue Lab Beats
Say Yes (Namebrandsound Remix) (feat. Ruby Francis & Ashley Henry)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05362rl.jpglink
Say Yes (Namebrandsound Remix) (feat. Ruby Francis & Ashley Henry)
Last played on
Out There
Alba Plano
Out There
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05362rl.jpglink
Out There
Performer
Last played on
Say Yes
Blue Lab Beats
Say Yes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05362rl.jpglink
Say Yes
Last played on
Timeless
Blue Lab Beats
Timeless
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05362rl.jpglink
Timeless
Tea
Blue Lab Beats
Tea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05362rl.jpglink
Tea
Performer
My Dream
Blue Lab Beats
My Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05362rl.jpglink
My Dream
Sam Cooke & Marvin Gaye (feat. Kojey Radical & TianaMajor9)
Blue Lab Beats
Sam Cooke & Marvin Gaye (feat. Kojey Radical & TianaMajor9)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05362f9.jpglink
Sam Cooke & Marvin Gaye (feat. Kojey Radical & TianaMajor9)
Xover
Blue Lab Beats
Xover
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05362rl.jpglink
Xover
My Dream
Blue Lab Beats
My Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05362rl.jpglink
My Dream
Last played on
Pineapple (feat. Moses)
Blue Lab Beats
Pineapple (feat. Moses)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05362rl.jpglink
Pineapple (feat. Moses)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Keep Moving
Blue Lab Beats
Keep Moving
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05362rl.jpglink
Keep Moving
Last played on
Playlists featuring Blue Lab Beats
Back to artist