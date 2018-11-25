Sharon D. ClarkeBorn 28 May 1966
Sharon Delores Clarke MBE (born 12 August 1966) is an English actress and singer. Best known to television audiences for her role as Lola Griffin in the medical drama Holby City, Clarke has also played lead roles in many West End musicals, and originated the roles of the Killer Queen in We Will Rock You and Oda Mae Brown in Ghost the Musical.
I'm Outta Here
Another One Bites The Dust
Are You A Believer?
Killer Queen
Only You Can Save Mankind
