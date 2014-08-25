C-Block were a German platinum-selling Hip-Hop group, founded in 1995 by German music producers Frank Müller and Jörg Wagner. The group is fronted by American rapper/singer Anthony "Red Dogg" Joseph and James "Mr.P" White.

C-Block were a well-known hip hop act in Europe in the 1990s, who along with Down Low and Nana, signified the rise of the American-influenced rap music in Europe.