C‐Block Biography (Wikipedia)
C-Block were a German platinum-selling Hip-Hop group, founded in 1995 by German music producers Frank Müller and Jörg Wagner. The group is fronted by American rapper/singer Anthony "Red Dogg" Joseph and James "Mr.P" White.
C-Block were a well-known hip hop act in Europe in the 1990s, who along with Down Low and Nana, signified the rise of the American-influenced rap music in Europe.
