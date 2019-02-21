PestilenceDutch thrash/death metal band. Formed 1986
Pestilence
1986
Pestilence Biography (Wikipedia)
Pestilence is a death metal band from the Netherlands founded in 1986. After disbanding in order to pursue other musical directions in 1994, Pestilence reunited in 2008, and was put on a "permanent hold" in July 2014. However, the band reunited once again in October 2016. To date, the band has released eight studio albums.
