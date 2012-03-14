Jay BrannanBorn 29 March 1982
Jay Brannan
1982-03-29
Jay Brannan Biography (Wikipedia)
Jay Brannan (born March 29, 1982) is an American singer-songwriter and actor. He was born in Texas and briefly studied in Ohio, but moved to California to become an actor. Brannan appeared in the 2006 movie Shortbus, which included one of his songs in its soundtrack, and began to build a fan base by performing on YouTube. He released an EP and acted in Holding Trevor in 2007. Since then, he has toured and released four albums.
Jay Brannan Tracks
Beautifully
Jay Brannan
Beautifully
Beautifully
Soda Shop
Jay Brannan
Soda Shop
Soda Shop
