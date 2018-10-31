Australian World OrchestraFormed 2011
Australian World Orchestra
2011
Biography (Wikipedia)
Australian World Orchestra (AWO) is a symphony orchestra based in Australia. The AWO brings together Australian musicians working in Australia and throughout the world to perform together in Australia and overseas.
Elena Kats‐Chernin
