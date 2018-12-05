Valerie CapersBorn 24 May 1935
Valerie Capers
Valerie Capers Biography
Valerie Capers (born May 24, 1935) is an African-American jazz pianist and composer.
Portraits in Jazz - Blues for The Duke
Portraits in Jazz (selection)
