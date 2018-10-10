Joshua EllicottTenor
Joshua Ellicott
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1da87234-4d78-47eb-9164-f6f97df5275e
Joshua Ellicott Tracks
Sort by
What if some little pain
Ned Rorem
What if some little pain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What if some little pain
Spring
Ned Rorem
Spring
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spring
Love
Ned Rorem
Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love
Ask me no more
Ned Rorem
Ask me no more
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ask me no more
Full of life now
Ned Rorem
Full of life now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Full of life now
That shadow my likeness
Ned Rorem
That shadow my likeness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That shadow my likeness
Are you the new person?
Ned Rorem
Are you the new person?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Are you the new person?
Adieu
Gabriel Fauré
Adieu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Adieu
Apres un reve
Gabriel Fauré
Apres un reve
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Apres un reve
Les Berceaux
Gabriel Fauré
Les Berceaux
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Les Berceaux
Roses D'Isphahan
Gabriel Fauré
Roses D'Isphahan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Roses D'Isphahan
Nell
Gabriel Fauré
Nell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Nell
Lilacs
George Walker
Lilacs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dtly2.jpglink
Lilacs
Last played on
Comfort Ye / Every Valley
George Frideric Handel
Comfort Ye / Every Valley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Comfort Ye / Every Valley
Last played on
Playlists featuring Joshua Ellicott
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic 2017-18 Season: Schuller/Ives/Gershwin/George Walker/Antheil
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6hbc8
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2018-02-10T04:05:16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04z1rc5.jpg
10
Feb
2018
BBC Philharmonic 2017-18 Season: Schuller/Ives/Gershwin/George Walker/Antheil
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Proms 2014: Prom 12: Bach – St John Passion
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erqc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2014-07-26T04:05:16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p023q2wj.jpg
26
Jul
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 12: Bach – St John Passion
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 57: Wagner – Parsifal
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egwd4f
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-25T04:05:16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0179z85.jpg
25
Aug
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 57: Wagner – Parsifal
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2008: Prom 76 - Last Night of the Proms 2008
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efgj5v
Royal Albert Hall
2008-09-13T04:05:16
13
Sep
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 76 - Last Night of the Proms 2008
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2008: Prom 54
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqcfxj
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-26T04:05:16
26
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 54
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist