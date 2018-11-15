Alex NorthBorn 4 December 1910. Died 8 September 1991
Alex North
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1910-12-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1da369a4-7e66-4b30-8aa7-33426370347a
Alex North Biography (Wikipedia)
Alex North (born Isadore Soifer, December 4, 1910 – September 8, 1991) was an American composer best known for his many film scores, including A Streetcar Named Desire (one of the first jazz-based film scores), Viva Zapata!, Spartacus, Cleopatra, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. He was the first composer to receive an Honorary Academy Award but never won a competitive Oscar despite fourteen nominations.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alex North Tracks
Sort by
Antony and Cleopatra's Love (Cleopatra)
Alex North
Antony and Cleopatra's Love (Cleopatra)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Antony and Cleopatra's Love (Cleopatra)
Last played on
Spartacus Love Theme
Alex North
Spartacus Love Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spartacus Love Theme
Last played on
A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) Main Title and Blanchie
Alex North
A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) Main Title and Blanchie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) Main Title and Blanchie
Last played on
Viva Zapata! (1952) Gathering Forces
Alex North
Viva Zapata! (1952) Gathering Forces
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty714.jpglink
Viva Zapata! (1952) Gathering Forces
Last played on
UNDER THE VOLCANO (1984): "End Credits"
Alex North
UNDER THE VOLCANO (1984): "End Credits"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
UNDER THE VOLCANO (1984): "End Credits"
Orchestra
Last played on
Unchained Melody
Alex North
Unchained Melody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unchained Melody
Last played on
The Misfits (1961): Main Theme / Rendezvous
Alex North
The Misfits (1961): Main Theme / Rendezvous
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Misfits (1961): Main Theme / Rendezvous
Last played on
Dragonslayer (1981): End Title
Alex North
Dragonslayer (1981): End Title
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dragonslayer (1981): End Title
Last played on
2001 - A Space Odyssey: Main Theme
Alex North
2001 - A Space Odyssey: Main Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
2001 - A Space Odyssey: Main Theme
2001 - A Space Odyssey: Space Talk
Alex North
2001 - A Space Odyssey: Space Talk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
2001 - A Space Odyssey: Space Talk
2001 - A Space Odyssey: Space Station Docking
Alex North
2001 - A Space Odyssey: Space Station Docking
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
2001 - A Space Odyssey: Space Station Docking
Love Theme:Spartacus
Alex North
Love Theme:Spartacus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Theme:Spartacus
Last played on
Ballet
Alex North
Ballet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ballet
Last played on
Revelation
Alex North
Revelation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Revelation
Performer
Last played on
A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) "Main Title"
Alex North
A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) "Main Title"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfw5.jpglink
A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) "Main Title"
Last played on
Misfits Theme
Alex North
Misfits Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Misfits Theme
Last played on
2001: A Space Odyssey (1964) "Space"
Alex North
2001: A Space Odyssey (1964) "Space"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
2001: A Space Odyssey (1964) "Space"
Last played on
Spartacus (1960) "End Title"
Alex North
Spartacus (1960) "End Title"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spartacus (1960) "End Title"
Orchestra
Last played on
Spartacus - Main Title
Alex North
Spartacus - Main Title
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spartacus - Main Title
Last played on
The Contessina
Alex North
The Contessina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Contessina
Last played on
Death of a Salesman
Alex North
Death of a Salesman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Death of a Salesman
Last played on
Cleopatra film score
Alex North
Cleopatra film score
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cleopatra film score
Last played on
Cleopatra
Alex North
Cleopatra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cleopatra
Performer
Last played on
Ghost - Unchained Melody
Alex North
Ghost - Unchained Melody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ghost - Unchained Melody
Last played on
A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE (1947): Main Titles/Belle Reve Reflections/Mania
Alex North
A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE (1947): Main Titles/Belle Reve Reflections/Mania
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE (1947): Main Titles/Belle Reve Reflections/Mania
Last played on
2001 - A SPACE ODYSSEY (1968): Main Theme
Alex North
2001 - A SPACE ODYSSEY (1968): Main Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
2001 - A SPACE ODYSSEY (1968): Main Theme
Last played on
THE AGONY AND THE ECSTASY (1965): Main Title/Painting/Festivity/Julius and End
Alex North
THE AGONY AND THE ECSTASY (1965): Main Title/Painting/Festivity/Julius and End
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty714.jpglink
THE AGONY AND THE ECSTASY (1965): Main Title/Painting/Festivity/Julius and End
Last played on
Trip To The Moon
Alex North
Trip To The Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trip To The Moon
Last played on
Alex North: The White Horse - Into The Sunset (feat. Erich Kunzel & Cincinnati Pops Orchestra)
Alex North
Alex North: The White Horse - Into The Sunset (feat. Erich Kunzel & Cincinnati Pops Orchestra)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alex North: The White Horse - Into The Sunset (feat. Erich Kunzel & Cincinnati Pops Orchestra)
Last played on
Cinerama South Seas (Start of Te Vega's Voyage)
Alex North
Cinerama South Seas (Start of Te Vega's Voyage)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Streetcar Named Desire
Eric Stern, London Symphony Orchestra & Alex North
A Streetcar Named Desire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Streetcar Named Desire
Performer
Last played on
A Streetcar Named Desire (feat. Ray Heindorf)
Alex North
A Streetcar Named Desire (feat. Ray Heindorf)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Streetcar Named Desire (feat. Ray Heindorf)
Last played on
Love Theme from "Cleopatra"
Alex North
Love Theme from "Cleopatra"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Theme from "Cleopatra"
Last played on
Lust
Alex North
Lust
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lust
Last played on
Blanche
Alex North
Blanche
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blanche
Last played on
Epilogue
Alex North
Epilogue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Epilogue
Last played on
The Princess
Alex North
The Princess
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Princess
Last played on
A Streetcar Named Desire: Main Title / New Orleans Street
Alex North
A Streetcar Named Desire: Main Title / New Orleans Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oysters And Snails - Festival
Alex North
Oysters And Snails - Festival
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oysters And Snails - Festival
Last played on
Forest Meeting from Spartacus
Alex North
Forest Meeting from Spartacus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forest Meeting from Spartacus
Last played on
Alex North Links
Back to artist