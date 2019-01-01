黃伊汶Born 3 January 1981
黃伊汶
1981-01-03
黃伊汶 Biography (Wikipedia)
Emme Wong Yee-Man (Chinese: 黃伊汶; born 3 January 1981) is a Cantopop singer and actress based in Hong Kong.
