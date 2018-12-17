Adam HarveyBorn 21 December 1974
1974-12-21
Adam Harvey is an Australian country music singer. Harvey has sold over half a million records, has been nominated five times for an ARIA Music Award and is has won eight golden guitars at the Country Music Awards of Australia.
Three Rivers Hotel
When Willie's Gone
