Magic System is an Ivorian musical group from Abidjan. It was founded in 1996 and comprises Salif "Asalfo" Traoré, Narcisse "Goude" Sadoua, Étienne "Tino" Boué Bi, and Adama "Manadja" Fanny.

Magic System's recordings in the Zouglou dance style have featured in the charts throughout Africa (selling over 1.5 million CDs), the West Indies, and in France, where the band became one of the most popular modern African artists.[citation needed]