Václav ZítekBorn 24 March 1932. Died 20 December 2011
Václav Zítek
1932-03-24
Václav Zítek Biography (Wikipedia)
Václav Zítek (24 March 1932 – 18 December 2011) was a Czech opera singer. A lyric baritone with a beautiful timbre and a wide vocal range, he was one of the leading Czech singers of the postwar generation. He particularly excelled in portraying Janáček and Smetana heroes. His voice is preserved on numerous opera recordings made with the Supraphon record label.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Václav Zítek Tracks
The Makropulos case [Vec Makropulos] - opera in 3 acts
Leos Janáček
Jakobin - opera in 3 acts B.200, Op.84 vers. definitive [1897]
Antonín Dvořák
Antonín Dvořák
From the house of the dead - Orel car
Antonin Svorc, Jaroslava Janska, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Dalibor Jedlička, Leoš Janáček, Jiří Zahradníček, Ivo Zidek, Václav Zítek, Vladimír Krejčík, Richard Novák, Konzertvereinigung Wiener Staatsopernchor & Sir Charles Mackerras
