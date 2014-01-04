Martin RossiterBorn 15 May 1970
Martin Rossiter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970-05-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1d8d8e54-2f32-4663-b5c7-d1ebddb1d0a7
Martin Rossiter Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Rossiter (born 15 May 1970) is a Welsh singer, who is noted for being the lead singer of the British indie band Gene from 1993 until their break-up in 2004. He released a solo album in 2012.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Martin Rossiter Tracks
Sort by
No One Left To Blame
Martin Rossiter
No One Left To Blame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No One Left To Blame
Last played on
Let The Waves Carry You
Martin Rossiter
Let The Waves Carry You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let The Waves Carry You
Last played on
Drop Anchor
Martin Rossiter
Drop Anchor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drop Anchor
Last played on
Sing It Loud
Martin Rossiter
Sing It Loud
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sing It Loud
Last played on
I Want to Choose When I Sleep Alone
Martin Rossiter
I Want to Choose When I Sleep Alone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Darling Sorrow
Martin Rossiter
Darling Sorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Darling Sorrow
Last played on
Martin Rossiter Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist