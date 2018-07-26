Red Note Ensemble
Red Note Ensemble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1d8c971e-c55f-4d26-a732-8e68183efca0
Red Note Ensemble Tracks
Sort by
Trio Op.40
Albert Roussel
Trio Op.40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc0.jpglink
Trio Op.40
Assobio a jato [The Jet whistle]
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Assobio a jato [The Jet whistle]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc9.jpglink
Assobio a jato [The Jet whistle]
5 Bucolics
Witold Lutoslawski
5 Bucolics
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt8c.jpglink
5 Bucolics
Divertimento in C major H.4.1 (London trio)
Joseph Haydn
Divertimento in C major H.4.1 (London trio)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Divertimento in C major H.4.1 (London trio)
Last played on
Scherzo 1
Lyell Cresswell
Scherzo 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scherzo 1
Last played on
Taramasonata
Lyell Cresswell
Taramasonata
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Taramasonata
Last played on
Euphoria
Edward McGuire
Euphoria
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Euphoria
Last played on
Some Eight Real-time Rippadeeities to Water the Bonny Links
Benedict Mason
Some Eight Real-time Rippadeeities to Water the Bonny Links
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Some Eight Real-time Rippadeeities to Water the Bonny Links
Eight Pieces for bassoon and ensemble
Philippe Hersant
Eight Pieces for bassoon and ensemble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eight Pieces for bassoon and ensemble
Talea
Gérard Grisey
Talea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talea
Im Begriffe
Stephanie Haensler, Geoffrey Paterson & Red Note Ensemble
Im Begriffe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Im Begriffe
Composer
Last played on
Tanz/Haus: Triptych 2017
James Dillon
Tanz/Haus: Triptych 2017
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16w.jpglink
Tanz/Haus: Triptych 2017
Last played on
A Prayer for Bosnia (version violin and piano)
David Wilde
A Prayer for Bosnia (version violin and piano)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Prayer for Bosnia (version violin and piano)
Last played on
Prayer For Bosnia
Red Note Ensemble
Prayer For Bosnia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prayer For Bosnia
Last played on
Suite 'Cry, Bosnia-Herzegovina' 1st Mvt
Red Note Ensemble
Suite 'Cry, Bosnia-Herzegovina' 1st Mvt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suite 'Cry, Bosnia-Herzegovina' 1st Mvt
Last played on
Back to artist