Tony Crombie Born 27 August 1925. Died 18 October 1999
Tony Crombie
1925-08-27
Tony Crombie Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony John Kronenberg (27 August 1925 – 18 October 1999), known professionally as Tony Crombie, was an English jazz drummer, pianist, bandleader, and composer. He was regarded as one of the finest English jazz drummers and bandleaders, occasional but capable pianist and vibraphonist, and an energizing influence on the British jazz scene over six decades.
Motor Museum
Tony Crombie
Motor Museum
Motor Museum
Laker's Day
Tony Crombie
Laker's Day
Laker's Day
Ninth Man
Tony Crombie
Ninth Man
Ninth Man
So Near So Far
Tony Crombie
So Near So Far
So Near So Far
Beryl's Bounce
Tony Crombie
Beryl's Bounce
Beryl's Bounce
Basie Talks
Tony Crombie
Basie Talks
Basie Talks
Bang!
Dizzy Reece
Bang!
Bang!
Autumn Leaves (Live)
Tony Crombie
Autumn Leaves (Live)
Autumn Leaves (Live)
Beryl's Bounce
Tony Crombie
Beryl's Bounce
Beryl's Bounce
