KílaIrish folk music/world music group. Formed October 1987
Kíla
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1987-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1d88ba17-a816-40e6-9194-9c249097323b
Kíla Biography (Wikipedia)
Kíla are an Irish folk music/world music group, originally formed in 1987 in the Irish language secondary school Coláiste Eoin in County Dublin.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kíla Tracks
Sort by
JIGS
Kila
JIGS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
JIGS
Last played on
The Derry Tune
Kíla
The Derry Tune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Derry Tune
Last played on
The Kissing Gate
Kíla
The Kissing Gate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Kissing Gate
Last played on
Beilin Meala
Kíla
Beilin Meala
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beilin Meala
Last played on
On Taobh Tuathail Amach
Kíla
On Taobh Tuathail Amach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On Taobh Tuathail Amach
Last played on
Soisin
Kíla
Soisin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soisin
Last played on
Electric Landlady
Kíla
Electric Landlady
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xk7gl.jpglink
Electric Landlady
Last played on
Raise the Road
Kíla
Raise the Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Raise the Road
Last played on
Leath Ina Dhiaidh A Hocht
Kíla
Leath Ina Dhiaidh A Hocht
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leath Ina Dhiaidh A Hocht
Last played on
Ni Liom Fin
Kíla
Ni Liom Fin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ni Liom Fin
Last played on
Her Royal Waggeldy Toes
Kíla
Her Royal Waggeldy Toes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xk7bv.jpglink
Cardinal Knowledge
Kíla
Cardinal Knowledge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xk7k1.jpglink
Cardinal Knowledge
Last played on
Suas Sios
Kíla
Suas Sios
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suas Sios
Last played on
Last Mile Home
Kíla
Last Mile Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Mile Home
Last played on
Cluainin
Kíla
Cluainin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cluainin
Last played on
Duisigi
Kíla
Duisigi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Duisigi
Last played on
The Bearna Waltz
Kíla
The Bearna Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bearna Waltz
Last played on
JIGS: Barakaldo, Australian Kiss
Kíla
JIGS: Barakaldo, Australian Kiss
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
JIGS: Barakaldo, Australian Kiss
Last played on
Boy Racer
Kíla
Boy Racer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boy Racer
Last played on
RUIDHLE A DO
Kíla
RUIDHLE A DO
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
RUIDHLE A DO
Last played on
MAITH DHOM
Kíla
MAITH DHOM
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
MAITH DHOM
Last played on
Playlists featuring Kíla
Kíla Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist