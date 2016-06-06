Thomas FordComposer. Born 1580. Died 17 November 1648
Thomas Ford
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1580
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1d83c346-e012-4ef2-962f-291aaefed688
Thomas Ford Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Ford (ca. 1580 – buried 17 November 1648) was an English composer, lutenist, viol player and poet.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Thomas Ford Tracks
Sort by
I Believe
Thomas Ford
I Believe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Believe
Last played on
Outside Woman Blues
Thomas Ford
Outside Woman Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everybody Wants The Same
Thomas Ford
Everybody Wants The Same
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She's Got It All
Thomas Ford
She's Got It All
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everything I Hate About You (I Want To Be)
Thomas Ford
Everything I Hate About You (I Want To Be)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tis now dead night
Thomas Ford
Tis now dead night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tis now dead night
Last played on
The Things I Used To Do
Thomas Ford
The Things I Used To Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mississippi Fred McDowel Blues
Thomas Ford
Mississippi Fred McDowel Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
'Tis now dead night
Thomas Ford
'Tis now dead night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
'Tis now dead night
Last played on
Since first I saw your face
Thomas Ford
Since first I saw your face
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Since first I saw your face
Last played on
What then is love sings Coridon
Thomas Ford
What then is love sings Coridon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What then is love sings Coridon
Last played on
Thomas Ford Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist