Hank Williams, Jr.Born 26 May 1949
Randall Hank Williams (born May 26, 1949), known professionally as Hank Williams Jr., is an American singer-songwriter and musician. His musical style is often considered a blend of Southern rock, blues, and traditional country. He is the son of country music singer Hank Williams and the father of Hank Williams III and Holly Williams.
Williams began his career by following in his famed father's footsteps, covering his father's songs and imitating his father's style. Williams' first television appearance was in a 1964 episode of ABC's The Jimmy Dean Show, in which at the age of still fourteen he sang several songs associated with his father. Later that same year, he was a guest star on ABC's Shindig!.
Williams' own style slowly evolved as he struggled to find his own voice and place within the country music industry. This trend was interrupted by a near-fatal fall off the side of Ajax Peak in Montana on August 8, 1975. After an extended recovery, he challenged the country music establishment with a blend of country, rock, and blues. Williams enjoyed much success in the 1980s, from which he earned considerable recognition and popularity both inside and outside the country music industry.
Dixie on My Mind
If Heaven Ain't A Lot Like Dixie
Hand Me Down
Cut Bank, Montana
Family Tradition
Two Old Cats Like Us
Young Country
Born To Boogie
Both Sides Of Goodbye
I Fought The Law
That's How They Do It In Dixie
Ain't Misbehavin'
Blue Is My Heart
Cajun Baby
Mind Your Own Business
All For The Love Sunshine
All My Rowdy Friends
The F Word
Hey Good Looking
Country Music Lover
Warm In Dallas
Endless Sleep
Heartbreak Hotel
Honky Tonkin'
There's A Tear in My Beer (feat. Hank Williams)
Hog Wild
Angels Are Hard To Find
