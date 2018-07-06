Singapore Symphony OrchestraFormed 1979
Singapore Symphony Orchestra
1979
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Singapore Symphony Orchestra is a symphony orchestra based in Singapore. Its principal concert venue is the Esplanade Concert Hall. The orchestra also gives concerts at the Victoria Concert Hall, and overall performs about 100 concerts per year. The orchestra's current music director is Shui Lan, since 1997.
Introduction and Variations for clarinet and orchestra
Gioachino Rossini
Introduction and Variations for clarinet and orchestra
The Sea, Fantasy in E major Op. 28
Alexander Glazunov
The Sea, Fantasy in E major Op. 28
Percussion Concerto (3rd mvt - Speedy Wind)
Chen Yi
Percussion Concerto (3rd mvt - Speedy Wind)
Jeux
Claude Debussy
Jeux
Piano Concerto no. 4, Op. 78: III. Road to Yunnan
Alexander Nikolayevich Tcherepnin
Piano Concerto no. 4, Op. 78: III. Road to Yunnan
Tableaux de Provence - V. Lou Cabridan
Paule Maurice
Tableaux de Provence - V. Lou Cabridan
Vocalise, Op 34 No 14
Sergei Rachmaninov
Vocalise, Op 34 No 14
Butterfly Lovers' Concerto
Zhanhao He
Butterfly Lovers' Concerto
A History of the English-speaking peoples
William Walton
A History of the English-speaking peoples
Symphony No. 2 in E minor
Sergei Rachmaninov
Symphony No. 2 in E minor
Postures for piano and orchestra
Zhou Long
Postures for piano and orchestra
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Jeux de vagues (La mer)
Claude Debussy
Jeux de vagues (La mer)
Postures
Zhou Long
Postures
Ruslan and Lyudmila
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Ruslan and Lyudmila
The Deep, Deep Sea (opening extract)
Zhou Long
The Deep, Deep Sea (opening extract)
Storm [The Sea]
Frank Bridge
Storm [The Sea]
Piano Concerto No. 1 In F Sharp Minor Op. 1
Sergei Rachmaninov
Piano Concerto No. 1 In F Sharp Minor Op. 1
Journey through a Japanese landscape for marimba and wind
Singapore Symphony Orchestra
Journey through a Japanese landscape for marimba and wind
