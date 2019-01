The Singapore Symphony Orchestra is a symphony orchestra based in Singapore. Its principal concert venue is the Esplanade Concert Hall. The orchestra also gives concerts at the Victoria Concert Hall, and overall performs about 100 concerts per year. The orchestra's current music director is Shui Lan, since 1997.

