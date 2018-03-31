James TWBorn 27 October 1997
James TW
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1997-10-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1d7c7703-256b-4d39-b439-87e1fe68d0c7
James TW Biography (Wikipedia)
James Taylor-Watts (born 27 October 1997), better known as James TW, is an English singer-songwriter. His single "When You Love Someone" peaked at number 28 on the Billboard Adult Pop Songs chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
James TW Tracks
Sort by
Say Love
James TW
Say Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Say Love
Last played on
Please Keep Loving Me
James TW
Please Keep Loving Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Please Keep Loving Me
Last played on
Ex
James TW
Ex
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y9cfc.jpglink
Ex
Last played on
Back to artist