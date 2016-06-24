ReinXeed is a symphonic/power metal band from Boden, Sweden. They were formed in 2004 by vocalist Tommy Johansson. They are influenced by soundtrack movies such as Lord of the Rings and bands like Helloween with Michael Kiske, and Rhapsody of Fire.

In 2008, ReinXeed released their first studio album The Light on Rivel Records. This helped ReinXeed land an appearance in Japan where they gained fans. Their second album, Higher, has more mature keyboards effects.[citation needed] The band has 6 full studio albums out. The band is taking a break at the moment.[citation needed]