Baljit Singh Padam, better known by his stage name Dr. Zeus, is a British singer and music producer. He rose to fame in 2003 with his song "Kangna", which was voted the best song on BBC Asian Network in the same year. His other hits are "Rough" and "Jugni Ji", which won the best single award in 2012. He has worked with singer Kanika Kapoor for song "Jugni Ji", with musician Jaz Dhami for song "Zulfa". His song "Aag Ka Dariya" features on the Four Lions film soundtrack. A music video was also produced featuring Czech model Yana Gupta and singers Ravindra & DJ Shortie.[citation needed]