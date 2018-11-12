Stephen FearingBorn 12 January 1963
Stephen Fearing
1963-01-12
Stephen Fearing Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Fearing (born 1963) is a Canadian roots/folk singer-songwriter. In addition to his solo career, Fearing co-founded Canadian roots-rock supergroup Blackie and the Rodeo Kings with Colin Linden and Tom Wilson. He is one half of the duo Fearing & White, with Irish artist Andy White.
Stephen Fearing Tracks
The Man Who Married Music
Blowhard Nation
Every Soul's A Sailor
The Long Walk To Freedom
Red Lights In The Rain
The Things We Did
Things We Did
Gone But Not Forgotten
Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is
Cold Dawn
Johnny's Lament
Love Only Knows
Like Every Other Morning
Wheel Of Love
Anything You Want
The Big East West
Yellowjacket
