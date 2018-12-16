A. R. Reihana
Reihana (also known as Rayhanah) is a playback singer and film composer for films in India. However, she is more widely known as sister to A. R. Rahman and mother of G. V. Prakash Kumar. She collaborated with Rahman on a song for the score of the award-winning Kannathil Muthamittal in 2002. The most recent song she has sung is Saarattu Vandiyila from Kaatru Veliyidai. She also sang the most controversial song from the movie Chocolate. She is the brand ambassador of Raindropss, a youth-based social organization.
Vaaname Ellai (Raindropss) (feat. Bhavatharini & Aravind)
Vaaname Ellai (Raindropss) (feat. Bhavatharini & Aravind)
Saarattu Vandiyila
Saarattu Vandiyila
