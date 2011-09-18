GRIMMSEnglish 70s pop rock. Formed 1973. Disbanded 1976
GRIMMS
1973
GRIMMS Biography (Wikipedia)
GRIMMS was an English pop rock, comedy and poetry group, originally formed as a merger of The Scaffold, the Bonzo Dog Band, and the Liverpool Scene for two concerts in 1971 at the suggestion of John Gorman.
The band's name was an acronym formed by the initial letters of each member's surname:
