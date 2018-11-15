William Michael Morgan (born May 13, 1993) is an American country music singer and songwriter from Vicksburg, Mississippi. He is signed to Warner Bros. Nashville.

His debut single "I Met a Girl", reached number two on the Country Airplay chart and number eight on the Hot Country Songs chart in October 2016; the song was co-written with Sam Hunt. The album's second single "Missing", was released to country radio on November 7, 2016. His debut studio album Vinyl, was released on September 30, 2016.