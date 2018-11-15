William Michael Morgan
William Michael Morgan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1d782734-6d89-4166-b8a5-a4c581e48d3b
William Michael Morgan Biography (Wikipedia)
William Michael Morgan (born May 13, 1993) is an American country music singer and songwriter from Vicksburg, Mississippi. He is signed to Warner Bros. Nashville.
His debut single "I Met a Girl", reached number two on the Country Airplay chart and number eight on the Hot Country Songs chart in October 2016; the song was co-written with Sam Hunt. The album's second single "Missing", was released to country radio on November 7, 2016. His debut studio album Vinyl, was released on September 30, 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
William Michael Morgan Tracks
Sort by
Missing
William Michael Morgan
Missing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Missing
Last played on
Brokenhearted
William Michael Morgan
Brokenhearted
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brokenhearted
Last played on
I Met A Girl
William Michael Morgan
I Met A Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Met A Girl
Performer
Last played on
Vinyl
William Michael Morgan
Vinyl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vinyl
Last played on
I Know Who He Is
William Michael Morgan
I Know Who He Is
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Know Who He Is
Last played on
Beer Drinker
William Michael Morgan
Beer Drinker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beer Drinker
Last played on
Lonesomeville
William Michael Morgan
Lonesomeville
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lonesomeville
Last played on
Back to artist