Dae DaeRapper Marquavis Goolsby. Born 19 July 1992
Dae Dae
Dae Dae Biography (Wikipedia)
Marquavis Goolsby (born July 29, 1992), better known by his stage name Dae Dae, is an American rapper from Atlanta, Georgia. He is known for his debut single "Wat U Mean (Aye, Aye, Aye)."
Dae Dae Tracks
