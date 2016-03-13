Giulietta SimionatoBorn 12 May 1910. Died 5 May 2010
Giulietta Simionato
1910-05-12
Giulietta Simionato Biography (Wikipedia)
Giulietta Simionato (12 May 1910 – 5 May 2010) was an Italian mezzo-soprano. Her career spanned the period from the 1930s until her retirement in 1966. She famously slapped Maria Callas across the face once, although eventually the two became friends.
Giulietta Simionato Tracks
Aida Act 4 - La fatal pietra...
Giuseppe Verdi
Aida Act 4 - La fatal pietra...
Aida Act 4 - La fatal pietra...
Condotta ell'era in ceppi, Il trovatore
Giulietta Simionato
Condotta ell'era in ceppi, Il trovatore
Condotta ell'era in ceppi, Il trovatore
È l'amore uno strano augello, Carmen
Giulietta Simionato
È l'amore uno strano augello, Carmen
È l'amore uno strano augello, Carmen
O terra addio (Aida)
Giuseppe Verdi
O terra addio (Aida)
O terra addio (Aida)
Orchestra
