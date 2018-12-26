Aldous HardingNew Zealand folk musician. Born 1990
Aldous Harding
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05b8srz.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1d779dfd-d292-48b5-b232-a09687b9881a
Aldous Harding Biography (Wikipedia)
Hannah Harding (born 1990), known professionally as Aldous Harding, is a New Zealand folk singer-songwriter. She has been represented by independent record labels Flying Nun Records and Lyttelton Records. 4AD announced Aldous Harding as a new signing in early 2017 just prior to the release of her second album. Harding comes from a musical family: her mother is folk singer Lorina Harding, and she was discovered while busking on a street by fellow musician Anika Moa. She has also collaborated with many musicians including Marlon Williams, John Parish, Mike Hadreas and Fenne Lily. Her album Party was nominated for IMPALA's European Album of the Year Award.
Aldous Harding Performances & Interviews
Aldous Harding Tracks
Horizon
Aldous Harding
Horizon
Horizon
Last played on
Titus Groan (6Music Session, 18 May 2015)
Aldous Harding
Titus Groan (6Music Session, 18 May 2015)
Titus Groan (6Music Session, 18 May 2015)
Last played on
Stop Your Tears (6Music Session, 18 May 2015)
Aldous Harding
Stop Your Tears (6Music Session, 18 May 2015)
The World Is Looking For You (6Music Session, 18 May 2015)
Aldous Harding
The World Is Looking For You (6Music Session, 18 May 2015)
I'm So Sorry
Aldous Harding
I'm So Sorry
I'm So Sorry
Last played on
Horizon (The Great Escape Festival, 18 May 2017)
Aldous Harding
Horizon (The Great Escape Festival, 18 May 2017)
I'm So Sorry (6 Music Session 11 04 2016)
Aldous Harding
I'm So Sorry (6 Music Session 11 04 2016)
I'm So Sorry (6 Music Session 11 04 2016)
Last played on
Imagining My Man
Aldous Harding
Imagining My Man
Imagining My Man
Last played on
Blend
Aldous Harding
Blend
Blend
Last played on
What If Birds Aren't Singing They're Screaming
Aldous Harding
What If Birds Aren't Singing They're Screaming
Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore (feat. Aldous Harding)
Marlon Williams
Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore (feat. Aldous Harding)
Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore (feat. Aldous Harding)
Last played on
I'm So Sorry (6 Music Session, 11th April 2016)
Aldous Harding
I'm So Sorry (6 Music Session, 11th April 2016)
Stop Your Tears
Aldous Harding
Stop Your Tears
Stop Your Tears
Last played on
I'm So Sorry
Aldous Harding
I'm So Sorry
I'm So Sorry
Last played on
Small Bones of Courage
Aldous Harding
Small Bones of Courage
Small Bones of Courage
Last played on
I'm So Sorry
Aldous Harding
I'm So Sorry
I'm So Sorry
Last played on
Elation
Aldous Harding
Elation
Elation
Last played on
Making my man
Aldous Harding
Making my man
Making my man
Last played on
Imagining My Man
Aldous Harding
Imagining My Man
Imagining My Man
Last played on
Living The Classics
Aldous Harding
Living The Classics
Living The Classics
Last played on
Hunter
Aldous Harding
Hunter
Hunter
Last played on
Swell Does The Skull (6Music Session, 18 May 2015)
Aldous Harding
Swell Does The Skull (6Music Session, 18 May 2015)
Upcoming Events
15
May
2019
Aldous Harding
Concorde 2, Brighton, UK
16
May
2019
Aldous Harding
J2, Cambridge Junction, Cambridge, UK
17
May
2019
Aldous Harding
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
18
May
2019
Aldous Harding
Centre for Contemporary Arts (CCA), Glasgow, UK
19
May
2019
Aldous Harding
Clunny, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
