Hannah Harding (born 1990), known professionally as Aldous Harding, is a New Zealand folk singer-songwriter. She has been represented by independent record labels Flying Nun Records and Lyttelton Records. 4AD announced Aldous Harding as a new signing in early 2017 just prior to the release of her second album. Harding comes from a musical family: her mother is folk singer Lorina Harding, and she was discovered while busking on a street by fellow musician Anika Moa. She has also collaborated with many musicians including Marlon Williams, John Parish, Mike Hadreas and Fenne Lily. Her album Party was nominated for IMPALA's European Album of the Year Award.